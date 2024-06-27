🚨🇲🇽 AL-QADISIYAH WANTS LUIS ROMO

As he has been able to know @365scoresMX The Arabs are looking to sign Luis Romo, for whom they would be willing to pay up to $8 million.

Negotiations in progress, Rayados is already analyzing its offer and possible exit.

DETAILS.https://t.co/hIsNLH7mKH pic.twitter.com/XP1Xh2i3F7

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) June 26, 2024