Mexican soccer is going through a serious sports crisis and this is reflected in the quality of play of the Mexican national team. Now, it has become a tradition that national players do not have the means to leave for Europe, and in this case, some are opting for secondary destinations never before considered, such as the Saudi Arabian League, where Quiñones will play for the next four years and where he could be accompanied by Luis Romo, reports Fernando Esquivel.
The press in Mexico confirms one hundred percent that Al-Qadisiyah, a team led by Míchel González, an expert in the MX League, is now moving towards the signing of Luis Romo this summer. The Saudis are open to putting on the table of the Rayados de Monterrey a transfer figure of up to 8 million dollars for the Mexican national team player, who would be offered a huge salary increase to tempt him to take the step he has already taken. Quiñones.
Although nothing is finalized at the moment, it is reported that Romo does feel tempted to leave for Saudi Arabia, as he understands that in addition to the better salary, the sheikhs’ football is growing exponentially. Summer after summer, more and better footballers arrive at that destination and this can turn the local league into a competition at least of a higher level than the Liga MX. At this point, Al-Qadisiyah, which has the reinforcements of Nacho, Castells, and Quiñones, will do everything possible to stay with the one formed in Querétaro.
