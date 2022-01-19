Cruz Azul and Monterrey carried out the most interesting exchange of players in the Liga MX winter market. Carlos Rodríguez arrived at the Celeste Machine, while Luis Romo joined the Rayados squad. ‘Charly’ has had an immediate impact on the cement team and has scored a couple of goals in the first two days of the Clausura 2022 tournament. Romo could not be present at the debut of his new team, but he started in the overwhelming victory over Necaxa by a score of 4-0.
In a recent interview with Diario Récord, the 26-year-old midfielder assured that Rayados, as an institution, “is on another level.” Romo stressed the treatment given to the footballer in the albiazul team and had words of praise for their facilities. The national team indicated that the demand is also greater.
“Really, the treatment at Cruz Azul was never bad. It was very good. I don’t know, they talk about a lot of things, but you arrive in Monterrey and you also realize that it is on another level: in terms of facilities, food, everything that they give you, of everything they demand of you too. It’s a deal with many responsibilities and it’s also good that they make you see the human side and that they always try to keep you on a positive line of work”
– Luis Romo to Record
Romo considered that Monterrey is here to “win everything” and compete with any team due to the quality of the squad and the experience of Javier Aguirre, its technical director.
