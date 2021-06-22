The Mexican market moved significantly in the last hours with Luis Romo as the protagonist, the latest information affirms that the Mexican is close to making the leap in quality to European football, specifically to La Liga in Spain with Celta de Vigo.
It was the journalist David Espinosa of Fox Sports who advanced the scoop, stating that Romo’s representative was in Spain in advanced negotiations with the club that ‘Chacho’ Coudet directs, so that Luis arrives signed to the Vigo team next season.
However, at the club level the situation has another story, different sources affirm that Cruz Azul has not received any offer from any team in Europe until today, which suggests Romo is being offered by his representative and then tries to be the intermediary for the arrangement between teams.
Until today, the celestial position with respect to Romo has been clear and firm, it is not sold to any team in the Liga Mx, it will only be negotiated with teams from Europe, however, the machine expects to receive what corresponds to its clause output, which is touching 10 million dollars.
In Spain reports that although Celta de Vigo is the best placed in the race for the signing of Romo, Espanyol de Barcelona would also be interested in the signing of the best footballer in the Liga Mx.
