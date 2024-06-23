In the match corresponding to day one of Group B, in the Copa América 2024, the The Mexican Futbol selection is facing the Jamaican team, in a duel already stained with red ink, due to the terrible injury to Edson Álvarez before the thirty minute mark of the first half, which forced him to leave the field with tears in his eyes. This just days after his name began to be heard strongly as a possible signing for Manchester United.
His place on the field of play was occupied by the Monterrey Football Club midfielder: Luis Romo, who, a few minutes later, received a ball on the outskirts of the area and connected in an exquisite way, sending the ball open to the goalkeeper’s left. , in what could have been 1-0 for the Mexican Soccer Team, but everything was in the attempt.
Six minutes were added in the first half; The Mexican Soccer Team and Jamaica tied without goals in the second duel of Group B, where the Venezuelan team has already taken the lead, winning its first game, to the surprise of many, against the Ecuadorian National Team.
