Idom It is a Basque International Reference Company founded in 1957. Oriented to the professional services of Engineering, Consulting and Architectureit has 5,300 professionals In staff, it develops its activity in 125 countries and its business volume touches the 500 million euros.

Its presidentLuis Rodríguez Llopis, He is an industrial engineer who knows the Basque economy and its current situation. In the face of economic weight loss and The fall in industrial activitythe manager is necessary to go to action and make industrial decisions. “There is no social awareness of who and how we are competing now,” he says. Remember that the Basque company competes worldwide and that if it is not competitive here it will take place elsewhere.

Rodríguez Llopis claims a taxation oriented to attract companies and its managers to Euskadi, But it believes a more complete system beyond the prosecutor. The president of IDOM sees as an inalienable objective for it to have a world -line university, Around which an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation develops.

What balance does the IDOM activity in 2024 and what forecasts handle this year

We have many different areas and move in many fields of activity, but the global photo of the year 2024 is that it has been very good. There has been a lot of investment in the world in zero carbon, electrification, electric car, mobility, energy, etc. Idom already moves the investment in infrastructure. We also have an area of ​​science and technology industry and there are enough research projects and that is promoting us. For this exercise, uncertainty is greatdue to the effect of Trump’s policy that can stop electrification and decarbonization projects. The entrance in the year has been positive, but you have to look for new growth paths and consolidate what we have.

In this context, in what business volume figures is the group?

Business volume forecasts point to exceed 500 million in 2025 in hiringafter closing 2024 with a volume around 480 million and a result of 45 million, exceeding the set goals.

This exercise touches review and definition of the strategic plan. What are the future challenges?

This year we have to review for the next four years, but it will be in the line of the previous one: International Development, Increase in technological offer and sustainability. We will boost growth in Oceania and Southeast Asia. To do this, we have closed An alliance in Australia with a local partner. Also, we will continue betting on Europe and the United States, markets referring to what they represent of competing with the best, and in the Middle East, where we develop high -tech projects in the field of water management and waste. We do not forget Latin America, with Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru.

What do you think about the studies that alert Euskadi’s economic weight loss?

We are not what we have been, that is evident. But are we willing to do whatever it is to be again? We are 2.2 million inhabitants and You have to decide that we want to be older. If you stay still, but in Euskadi, in addition, there is no social awareness about who and how it competes now. Basque companies compete with other companies in the world. If the here makes you less competitive, you develop in other places. What is decided as a government and as a society will affect all that.

Do you think the industry will remain strong in the Autonomous Community?

Not necessarily. It depends on the decisions we make as a society in the era of reindustrialization. I insist, who does Euskadi compete in the world? There are many attractive areas with interesting projects which are those that attract people and companies. We must consider that we want our companies to be, where they are competing and where they will compete. Politicians are catalysts, but there must be social acceptance about the decisions that are made. For example, if we go with renewables, their development implies everyone, otherwise that decision is in a vacuum.

Luis Rodríguez Llopis, President of Idom. Jon Bernárdez

What strengths stand out from the Basque economy?

Euskadi has a history and knowing how to make very important, because there are many countries where things are not known. Besides We have a very high training and a valuable share capital. On the other hand, we have the collaboration and proximity of the institutions that could greatly facilitate the management of the current situation. We are not unarmed, much less, but you have to know how to use those weapons and decide to use them.

Is the financial and investor cluster a good tool?

All that is done is positive, what happens is that we are 2.2 million and we are small in how much you go to Spain and Europe. AND We cannot be the first in everything. Within what we have, it would be necessary to aim at the maximum. If it is the industry, that implies making industrial decisions. Then there are all bureaucratic issues that affect investment, since there are few companies that are willing to wait six or seven years to make an investment decision.

Does taxation favor competitiveness?

Taxation is one more weapon that would have to be oriented to attract companies and their managers. In the end the greatest contribution is fundamentally in VAT and IRPF. In addition, a system would have to be designed to attract companies and managers beyond taxation.

What do you think about the reduction of working hours and the Basque SMI?

The same thing happens again, who do we compete with? If from the competitive point of view companies can absorb these measures, or will lead to the closure of companies.

How do you see the educational system?

We would have to get a system that was in the world front line. All regions of the world pool have A ‘Top’ university that attracts professionals and generates an innovative ecosystem, new companies, etc. You have to consider having a world -line university.