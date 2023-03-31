The Clásico Tapatío heats up. Both Atlas, who will play as a local, and Chivas, who will make an appearance at the Jalisco Stadium as a visitor, will seek to add the three points, and above all, bring out the pride of the city. This is one of the most traditional rivalries in all of Mexican soccer and is usually one of the matches that is played with the most passion within Liga MX.
Throughout the days, players and coaching staff from both institutions have made statements regarding the duel and on many occasions about their rivals. However, the man who has spoken the loudest is the veteran Luis Reyes, a key player in Atlas’ two-time championship, who affirmed that Guadalajara lives from the past and that he has not had the integers for years to win something and give some joy to his fans. . In addition, he pointed out that for no reason would he agree to wear the colors of the Verde Valle team.
Reyes affirmed that the option of retiring from the courts forever would come first in his head rather than wear the Chivas colors, since that possibility will never be valued, even if it were the last to continue his career as a professional. The ‘bone’ is a legend of Atlas and it seems that with his words it is understood as such. In the end, both teams will have to speak on the pitch, it is true that the red and black arrive in better shape than Chivas, but as they say, the classics are played differently.
#Luis #Reyes #play #Chivas
