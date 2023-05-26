Luis R. Conriquez has become one of the highest references to war corridos and with them alludes to explicit references to drug traffickers and organized crime groups and one of them is the one that talks about the ‘Double R’.

With the ‘Double R’ corrido, Luis R. Conriquez, originally from sonorous and who is 27 years old, attracts the attention of his fans and sings it together with the group La Ventaja, it is also included on their album ‘Corridos Bélicos, VOL. 3’.

“Data came to me from the state of Michoacán. The soldiers ran into a convoy. Calm down, I think I know who it is”, says part of the lyrics of the corrido of ‘Doble R’ and also alludes to the position that ‘El Doble R’ has within the CJNG.

In several news portals it is shared that the corrido of ‘Doble R’, in the voice of Luis R. Conriquez, who has millions of followers on social networks, monopolizes the attention mainly of his fans with this corrido dedicated to Ricardo Ruíz Velasco, the ‘Double R’.

“They are feats of the lord of the two Rs. He is the one who can control everything in the voice of the Elite Group”, it is also mentioned in the lyrics of the aforementioned narcocorrido.

Ricardo Ruíz Velasco is also known as ‘The Gut’ and has been identified as one of the leaders of the criminal organization founded by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.

Luis R. Conriquez is originally from Caborca, Sonora, is a singer-songwriter and has composed several songs for a member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and since 2019 he has achieved more media recognition thanks to the song ‘El Búho’, mainly in the USA.

