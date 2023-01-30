Sonora.- Today, January 30, the tickets sale for him Great Palenque of ExpoGan 2023 of Kill them Callando Productions in Sonora, at 10:00 this morning.

Through a release issued by the famous entertainment company, all those who are interested in attending the shows of the most anticipated event this year were informed that as part of the innovations, the tickets digitally.

This means that people who purchase the ticket digitally will receive a payment receipt and also a QR code through a message on WhatsApp, which will be a simpler and safer way to take care of the ticket.

Likewise, printed tickets will also be available for collection from next Thursday, February 15.

In hermosilloTickets can be obtained at the Fiesta Americana Hotel, La Gaveta Café, the State Civic Auditorium and also at the Ley el Sahuaro savings bank.

For its part, the Fiesta Inn hotel will be in charge of selling the tickets at the Obregon Cityand in walnut trees they will be able to go to Ahorrocel Kennedy.

All establishments have the same schedule for the delivery of tickets to Palenque, it will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Sonora time zone, from Monday to Saturday.

The artists that will perform live promise to give viewers an unforgettable night, and one of the most anticipated singers is Luis R. Conríquez from Sonora.

It must be remembered that the soloist has positioned himself as one of the most outstanding artists of the moment, and it is also an honor for Sonorans that the artist performs on the stage of the State in which he was born.

The interpreter of ‘Siempre Pendientes’ will be presented on May 5 and the cost of tickets ranges from 700 pesos to a maximum of 3,500 Mexican pesos.