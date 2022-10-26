Tigres has entered into a plan to rejuvenate and mexicanize its squad with a view to the next tournament, and that is why in this transfer market the ‘felines’ would begin to get rid of some foreign elements that would have completed their cycle in the team led by Miguel Blacksmith.
After having finished their participation in the current tournament, and although the felines managed to get into the league, being eliminated early in the quarterfinal round was something that the high command of the royal team did not like very much.
One of the players who would be on the tightrope due to his performance and also due to indiscipline problems is Luis Quinones. The Colombian winger had always been a fundamental part of the starting 11 with Ferretti and he was also in Herrera’s first 2 tournaments at the head of the Auriazules. However, for this tournament everything changed.
And it is that his contribution in the offensive was nil and very far from what we were accustomed to, registering 1 goal and 0 assists in the regular tournament, for which the coffee grower is emerging as one of the options to leave.
From the border they report that the ‘Xolos’ from Tijuana He would have already sounded out the situation of the Colombian midfielder with the intention of taking over his services, it is expected that the interest of the border group will become stronger in recent days, since it is not the first time that the skillful have come to know the situation attacker.
At the moment the feline element is on vacation like the rest of the squad, and although he signed a contract extension until 2025, his continuity in the team is not certain.
#Luis #Quiñones #close #closing #cycle #Tigres
Leave a Reply