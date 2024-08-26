América is not having the best present, the nest team suffered a huge failure in the Leagues Cup, staying in the quarterfinals, so the team returned to Mexico to focus fully on the Liga MX, receiving an unfriendly welcome that generates concern for more than one inside and outside the team, this after losing at home against Puebla, for many, the worst team in the country.
It is clear that the squad needs changes and a signing is being prepared for the attack, one hundred percent of whom will come from the international market.
At 90min we informed you that Igor’s injury frees up an untrained spot in Mexico, which the club wants to fill by signing a winger. In fact, over the weekend it was confirmed that Luis Quiñones’ entourage offered the footballer to sign with the Coapa team at the close of the transfer market, to which Julio Ibáñez from TUDN affirms that it is not a viable move, América completely rules out the player who was deleted by Paunovic at Tigres.
The source claims that the Colombian is not close to América beyond the good relationship that exists between the boards, however, he confirms that the team from the capital of the country has names on the table to strengthen the attack of Jardine’s team and they are in the process of defining who is the player that best adapts to the coach’s wishes.
#Luis #Quiñones #join #America
Leave a Reply