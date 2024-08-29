🤝🐯 Thank you, Luis Quiñones, for your quality, dedication and joy in wearing our colors. You are part of our history! Success in everything that comes your way. pic.twitter.com/frIpBawNyi — Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) August 28, 2024

The coffee grower will now put on the jacket of Pueblasomething that is surprising, since on several occasions the attacker was linked to institutions such as America, Blue Cross, Lion, Pumasamong others. The deal being handled is a one-year loan with a purchase review after six months, as reported by the journalist. Fernando Esquivel.

Luis Quiñones goes on loan to #Puebla for 1 year with purchase review after 6 months 💥 PUE pays $300,000USD as a charge and low (almost zero) % salary.#LigaBBVAMX #Opening2024 🗞️ @fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/CAgdh1taWy — Arath Uv ⚽🟨🟦 (@arath_drake5) August 28, 2024

The University of Nuevo Leon found a replacement for Quiñonesas he announced the surprise signing of Uriel Antunacoming from Blue Crossalthough the Brazilian’s exit has yet to be finalised Samir Caetanowho was replaced by his compatriot Joaquim Pereirawithout any further moves planned by the board for now, remembering that the goalkeeper also arrived Fernando Tapiathe defender Rafael Guerrero and the right side Osvaldo Rodriguez.