A few weeks ago it was announced that the Colombian Luis Quiñones was no longer part of the plans Tigersso he no longer saw much action, however, it was only this Wednesday when the royal institution made his departure official through social networks.
“Thank you, Luis Quiñones, for your quality, dedication and joy in wearing our colors. You are part of our history! Success in everything that comes your way.”was the message that the feline club posted on its networks to say goodbye to the right winger, who already has a new destination.
The coffee grower will now put on the jacket of Pueblasomething that is surprising, since on several occasions the attacker was linked to institutions such as America, Blue Cross, Lion, Pumasamong others. The deal being handled is a one-year loan with a purchase review after six months, as reported by the journalist. Fernando Esquivel.
This will be the fourth jersey that the forward will defend after having been in Pumas, BUAP Wolves, Toluca and Tigersbeing in this last one where he made the biggest difference, since he became a historic figure by having raised three MX Leaguestwo Champion of Champions and one CONCACAF Champions Leaguein addition to scoring 25 goals and 56 assists in 252 matches.
The University of Nuevo Leon found a replacement for Quiñonesas he announced the surprise signing of Uriel Antunacoming from Blue Crossalthough the Brazilian’s exit has yet to be finalised Samir Caetanowho was replaced by his compatriot Joaquim Pereirawithout any further moves planned by the board for now, remembering that the goalkeeper also arrived Fernando Tapiathe defender Rafael Guerrero and the right side Osvaldo Rodriguez.
