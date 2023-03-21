Mexico.- After accusations of Melissa Galindo to kalimba of course sexual abusethe singer’s ex-boyfriend, Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero, came out to testify in defense of the artist before the attacks he has received on social networks.

The famous influencer decided to go out and give his opinion about the delicate situation his ex-partner is going through, who claims to have been bullying victim by the interpreter ‘Hitting bottom’.

According to the indications of Melissa Galindo against Kalimbasupposedly the singer would have taken in his favor the friendship and the working relationship that both maintained to approach her sexually.

It must be remembered that the relationship that “Potro” Caballero had with Galindo barely lasted six months in 2018, which ended because the artist did not agree with the closeness that her boyfriend had with his companions in “Acapulco Shore ‘, since he had a romance with one of them.

In fact, on one occasion Luis had the opportunity to clarify that the sentimental relationship with Melissa ended because there were many misunderstandings between them, but everything was left in the best condition, even calling the singer a “good girl.”

That is why the morning program of Aztec TV‘Venga la Alegría’, questioned the influencer about what he thought of the unpleasant situation that Melissa Galindo is going through because of the accusations she made about the 40-year-old artist.

Melissa Galindo revealed that Kalimba touched her against her willin addition to having proposed to have sexual relations, something that silenced her for several years but that until today she dared to tell.

Faced with these accusations, the Mexican actor said that he believes Melissa, since when she revealed everything that happened in a video there was no moment in which her voice did not tremble, emphasizing that at first glance it was seen that it was something that affected her a lot .

“I think that his version must have a certain truth,” he said and added: “I think (Kalimba) has the right to do the corresponding things, if he knows that he did not do it, then he also has to defend himself, quite stained his reputation has been, he was already in the boat”.

He also added that he was knowledgeable about Melissa’s statements due to the trust that existed between the two, and that he himself proposed that she denounce everything that happened.

“He opened up with me and told me about this story and if I did tell him: -‘Hey, I think it’s time for you to report it, if it’s net, report it or tell it in your networks, externalize it, that the authorities support you.'”

Finally, Luis Caballero expressed that it is very unfortunate that it is the same women who have gone against the singer, since the entire society should support the complaints that women dare to make without being judged.

“Yes, it makes me very flat that people and, especially women, are throwing him into that kind of thing.”