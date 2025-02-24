02/24/2025



Updated at 2:39 p.m.





If someone wakes up in the middle of the night The sound of the mobile And the call comes from María Teresa Campos “from infinity”, it is normal to begin fibrillar. Well, that is what happened to Luis Pluegothe director of ‘Readings’, who put the esoteric matter in the hands of the police And this has already raised act to start the investigations of this incredible event.

It is a mystery and nobody knows what is happening. Paranormal events and a voice that comes from the past. Luis Pliego has shared news about the mysterious messages he received from María Teresa Campos (or similar) to inform that he has come to the police and that “they have raised act” to know the origin of the chats and try to find The alleged hacker. “Because it is not enough to enter a web page to use my phone and that of María Teresa and send it,” recalled the journalist on Friday! ›In his story. TODO points out that the call was made from Chile.

Luis Pliego still has scheduled the contact of María Teresa Camposbut when he tries to mark this phone he does not give any signal. «What they say is that they know they have Sophisticated software of Phishing in which they write to you and tell you that they are from your bank and introduce your data, and you end up falling. It is not a thing that anyone can do, ”emphasizes the director of ‘readings’.

Little joke

It is not a matter of joking what happened because Luis Pliego still has a scare from that moment in which he received a messages from María Teresa Campos: “My dear Luis, I send you a kiss with a lot of love.” And he added: «A kiss from infinity».









It is not an invention, much less, and Luis Pliego showed in ‘afternoon’ a screenshot with the incredible conversation while saying. «I am in shock, really. I did not give credit first and I didn’t understand anything. Then I have thought about how it could be, where I could come from, because it is clear that that number had been discharged when Teresa died, ”said the journalist.

Of course, there made its appearance Carmen Borrego to enter live, by phone, and talk to all the presenters on the set, including the protagonist himself, because we had to try shed light publicly to the whole country. She also was incredulous and surprised.

Carmen Borrego’s disbelief

«I don’t understand anything, really. That comes to happen to me and gives me something. I run away! ”He exclaimed to sign up The general reaction of all present and the audience itself. Then, he went on to inform of a detail that affects the general surprise.

“I was the one that discharged that phone to the company, so it is impossible.” And he added that Terelu Campos was aware: “I continue with the number saved, yes, and I have the chat I had with my mother, I imagine that my sister the same,” he revealed.

Nobody knows at the moment who can be behind a paranormal event such as the referred and that has absolutely perplexed Luis Pliego. Carmen Borrego seems to have one of the keys to this ‘file x’: «It is clear that It must be someone who has managed to hack that number And I don’t know what funny this issue will have seen. It is something that can do a lot of damage and should not be done.