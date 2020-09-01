Real Valladolid faces the penultimate week of preseason seeing how Bruno and Roberto have already joined the rest of the group (they did it yesterday, Monday) and presenting their signings in society, something planned from Tuesday, with Luis Perez, first player of the newcomers in you attend the media. The right-back acknowledged that it was being easy for him to adapt, as he knew some teammates and it has helped him to be “talkative” when it comes to “entering the team and taking on the group dynamics.”

Miguel Ángel Gómez defined it as a “super competitive” player, in which he has “high hopes that he will come to fight for a position.” “His situation was ideal for us and it meant going back to the philosophy of seeing young talents who stand out in the Second Division”, declared the sports director about a footballer he has known “since he was 12 years old” and who, in his own words, arrives with “enthusiasm and desire” to adapt “as quickly as possible to the category”.

“I am very happy. It is a pride to be in the First Division, it is something that any player works for since they were little. My goal is to work, learn from the best, prove my worth and try to play. I want to return the confidence that both the sports management and Sergio González have given me when signing me, “said Luis Pérez.

The new right-back was “happy to add minutes in the friendlies” and “to be picking up pace”, although he did not enter to assess the competition: with “work and humility”, which has made him “get here”, he will try to do an ox showing his credentials, those of “a fast player, quite offensive, who does not stop going up and down the 90 minutes”. Of course, without neglecting the defensive plot. “It is the first of a defense and Real Valladolid defensively is very worked”, concluded Luis Pérez.