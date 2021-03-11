Return of Asier Garitano Leganés modified the status quo of a template in which the roles varied. Some players lost weight. Others have won it. In this last scenario, Luis Perea, the club’s most expensive signing in Second (your transfer from Osasuna was closed for three million last summer) and now a firm candidate for an essential pillar in the pepineros plans despite the fact that the irregularity has accompanied him in some parties.

It happened, for example, in the last duel against him Castellon. Perea He returned to act as headline in the medullary together with Ruben Pardo. He had not competed from the start since February 14. Physical problems kept him out of the lineups. This time his game was discreet.

A gray afternoon without relief

In statistical terms, the midfielder gave 40 passes and only 57.5% were good, the lowest percentage of all the starting pepineros in this match. He risked a lot in some hasty conductions and that led to turnovers that provided offensive arguments to the Castellón.

Without an audience in the stands, during the crash it was clear how his coach focused on him many corrective orders, especially positional orders. Garitano insistently asked him to step forward and focus more on his pivot role.

Despite all this, when it came time to replace the midfield handle, the Bergara kept it on the grass and it was Ruben Pardo who left his vacancy to Ruben Perez. Perea He continued on the grass because the cucumber technician has faith in him. Trust in its virtues and hope that, in a short time, it will grow to become the resounding pivot that everyone yearns for. Butarque.

“Luis is different from the rest”

It is not an open secret that Garitano He sees him as a different player who contributes something different to a core with three other half centers, although all very similar to each other. Rubén Pérez, Rubén Pardo and Gaku, believes that of Bergara, they are of a different role than Perea. Hence his insistence on Alcala de Henares.

“He is a player, of the five media that we have, different in that, physically,” he commented shortly after returning to Butarque. “Luis has the option of the centimeters, the disputes in direct play… and the talent. In the games that I had seen him, he is a boy who, for this team, this category, is going to give us a good performance ”, he predicted shortly after his arrival. “It balances many important aspects that must be controlled in current football and in this category”, He settled that reflection that he turned into a declaration of intent ratified with his decisions.

So, since Garitano he came back to Leganes, Perea adds three full titles (90 minutes) in five duels played out of seven possible. In total, 324 minutes, more than half of the 607 he had played in the previous 21 games preceding the change on the bench. Figures that confirm the confidence that Garitano has displayed in Luis Perea to make him one of his new pillars south of the capital.