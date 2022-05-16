Luis Paz, shocking video of his delicate injury

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Union Magdalena vs. america
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Union Magdalena vs. America
The doctors will give a part this Monday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 15, 2022, 09:35 PM
Luis Alejandro Paz, at minute 39 of the game between América and Unión Magdalena, he fought the baló with Roberto Hinojosa, but had the bad luck that the guayos of both got tangled.
The two footballers went to the floor, but the American midfielder took the worst part. All the weight of the body fell on his left leg and in images it was seen how his ankle was bent.
Paz was unable to move on her own and ended up being almost that raised to the dressing room.
The medical body confirmed that it seems to be a problem in the fibula and this Monday an MRI will be performed.
Sports
May 15, 2022, 09:35 PM
