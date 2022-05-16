Luis Paz, shocking video of his delicate injury

Luis Alejandro Paz, at minute 39 of the game between América and Unión Magdalena, he fought the baló with Roberto Hinojosa, but had the bad luck that the guayos of both got tangled.

The two footballers went to the floor, but the American midfielder took the worst part. All the weight of the body fell on his left leg and in images it was seen how his ankle was bent.

It may interest you: (This is how the semi-final home runs of the League were)

Paz was unable to move on her own and ended up being almost that raised to the dressing room.

The medical body confirmed that it seems to be a problem in the fibula and this Monday an MRI will be performed.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz put Jürgen Klopp to speak in Spanish! This is what he told him)

Sports