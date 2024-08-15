Guadalajara, Mexico.- Chivas will not be able to count on central defender Luis Olivas for the remainder of the 2024 Apertura tournament.

The youth player will be sidelined due to a torn ligament in his right knee.

The red-and-white club released the medical report of the defender, who underwent surgery this Thursday.

“After the physical evaluation and imaging tests, it was confirmed that Luis’ anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee had ruptured. He underwent successful surgery and will begin his rehabilitation in the coming days,” reads the statement from the Chivas Sports Science Department.

His return to the courts is estimated to take between 7 and 9 months.

In addition to Luis Olivas, another injured central defender in the team is Gilberto Orozco Chiquete, who is recovering from a muscle injury.