Vicente Jimenez, director of AS, has appointed Luis Nieto and Thomas of Cos new ddeputy editors of the newspaper, with responsibilities for the information and strategy areas, respectively. The decision seeks to reinforce the structure of AS as a global means to address future challenges and strengthen its global leadership among the sports media in Spanish. Deputy Directors have been appointed David Fernández Sanchidrián and Lourdes Rebollo, responsible for the website and the audiovisual area, respectively. Javier Gómez Matallanas becomes a soccer correspondent and Juan Manuel Bellon, Head of the News section.

Luis Nieto. Deputy Director

Luis Nieto (Madrid, 1962), assumes the position of deputy director. With a degree in Information Sciences from the Complutense University and a master’s degree in the Higher Program for Digital and Strategic Transformation (EOI), he began his career at Diario Ya. He also worked in the newsrooms of El Independiente and Diario 16. He came to AS when it was acquired by PRISA (1996). He has served successively as head of football, editor-in-chief, deputy director, director of the website and director of Information.

Thomas of Cos. Deputy Director

Tomás de Cos (Madrid, 1975) also assumes the position of deputy director. He has a degree in Information Sciences from the Complutense University and a master’s degree in Digital Business (ESIC) and the Higher Program for Strategic Digital Transformation (EOI). He began his journalistic work at Prisacom. He has held the position of Head of Product and Digital Business Development, as well as chief editor of AS América, deputy director of AS.com and director of Strategy, Digital Distribution and International Expansion.

David Fernandez. Vice principal

David Fernández (Zaragoza, 1984) has a degree in Journalism from the Camilo José Cela University. He has been part of the AS newsroom since 2008, when he joined the digital newsroom. In 2016 he was appointed section chief of the morning digital newsroom. In 2017, he became editor-in-chief at AS.com.

Lourdes Rebollo. Deputy director

Lourdes Rebollo (Madrid, 1969) has a degree in Information Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid. She began her career at the EFE agency and in 1996 she joined Marca. After passing through the Boomerang production company, she came to AS in 2013 and was appointed editor-in-chief of the audiovisual area in 2014.

JG Matallanas. Correspondent

Javier Gómez Matallanas (Madrid, 1971) is the new Football correspondent. Graduated in Information Sciences from the Complutense University, he worked as an editor at Efe y Marca. He was also head of Sports at COPE. He joined AS in 2009. To date he was responsible for the audiovisual area.

Juanma Bellón. Head of section.

Juan Manuel Bellón (Úbeda, Jaén, 1983) is the new section chief of Actualidad. With a degree in Information Sciences from the Complutense University, he joined AS in 2006. Since then he has worked in the More Sports section and has been the coordinator of the Madrid Sports supplement.