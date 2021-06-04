The national senator for Formosa of the Radical Civic Union (UCR), Luis Naidenoff, labeled Santiago Cafiero as “disrespectful” and demanded that he apologize to the Fuegian senator Pablo White for having said that he was vaccinated with dose that the national government bought.

The crossing occurred around 8 p.m. this Thursday during the presentation of the Chief of Staff in the Upper House. The official Senate cameras portrayed the gestures of both leaders, on a double screen, in the tense parliamentary moment.

“I know that passions may be the order of the day, but accuse Senator Blanco that ‘surely he was vaccinated’ with the vaccines supplied by the national government, I think it is, to say the least, disrespectful, “Naidenoff said at the beginning of his speech.

He continued: “The senator deserves an apology, courteous does not take away courage. They may or may not do it, but vaccines are not the property of the President, but of the State, and since (you) insisted on not doing politics with vaccines, I think that the first step of respect is there. “

In that sense, the Formoseño said that “Senator Blanco waited for his turn” to get vaccinated. And he added in reference to the vip vaccination that caused the departure of Ginés González García: “He did not look to the sides or look for a shortcut like most of us who are present in this house.”

Santiago Cafiero, earlier, responding to Blanco, had assured that all the provinces and the CABA they were always in a position to buy vaccines: “It is not that now there is a drowning slap and ‘they throw to the provinces the possibility of buying'”.

“All the provinces – he continued – could follow this path and many of them chose to let the national government advance with their acquisition strategies. And even here all the vaccines –surely the vaccine that Senator Blanco may have– It was also bought by this national government. “

Cafiero also took advantage of his presentation in the Senate to qualify the opposition leaders as “medical visitors”, who did not take long to answer him and repudiate his “barricade attack”.

He stated: “Acting in a coordinated way with the provinces allows us to advance in the vaccination campaign. The vaccine is the hope, that’s why you don’t have to do politics with the vaccine. That is why sometimes we are vehement because it is hope. “

He concluded: “Attacking the vaccine is attacking the hope of the Argentines. Let politics be done with anything else, but not with the vaccine. Let us compete in the elections from a healthy place, that country projects are discussed and debated, but do not attack hope. “

News in development