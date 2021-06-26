In the middle of Viviana Canosa’s program, by A24, the national senator Luis Naidenoff said this Friday an unfortunate phrase about the coronavirus pandemic and Juan Pablo Biondi, Secretary of Communication and Press of the Casa Rosada, crossed it without hesitation on social networks.

Recalling the harsh situation he went through in 2018, when his wife and son died in Formosa due to a gas leak, the legislator said: “They are processes. Perhaps on another occasion he would have told you: ‘I’m not talking about this issue.’ Today It doesn’t bother me, I speak it naturally. I think it is important for other people who go through the same thing. “

Immediately afterwards, it was time for the outburst. “I laugh at the pandemic in a good way and with respect for those who lost their lives, “he said, adding:” Let it be understood very well: I believe that when the Government chose as a strategy to impose fear, confinement and deprive you of living, it did not cultivate the teaching of living together in the pandemic”.

For his part, the presidential spokesman firmly repudiated Naidenoff’s comment through his official Twitter account: “I saw it 10 times because I can not believe it. I don’t laugh at all I hope your old woman does not die of Covid like me ”.

I saw it 10 times because I can’t believe it !! I do not laugh at all, I hope your old woman does not die of COVID like me … pic.twitter.com/8HcMI98Yed – Juan Pablo Biondi (@JuanPabloBiondi) June 25, 2021

“I laugh at the pandemic in a good way and with respect for those who lost their lives,” is heard in the video clip published by Biondi on social networks.

However, the senator’s explanation continued: “I think many things would have been avoided if people could live with freedom and individual social responsibility. Here we did not work like that, the pandemic has been made a government program with the failure of the government itself. One can not live this way. You have to live reconciling work, with social distancing and recovering education.

In addition, he pointed out against the Government led by Alberto Fernández: “What he has done is to lead society to a kind of conditional freedom where fears prevailed, where the vast majority of adolescents were stigmatized by supposedly clandestine meetings, because young people have to meet “.

“And also because the consequence at the end of the road of so many confinements and so much imposition is a damage to mental health that was enormous, which we will see over the years,” Naidenoff closed.