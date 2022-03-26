The Colombian National Team is preparing its final match against Venezuela, this Tuesday in Puerto Ordaz, where it will seek the miracle of going to the World Cup playoff in Qatar.

A few days before the game, the one who spoke this Saturday before the press was the attacker Luis Fernando Muriel, who only had optimistic words for this commitment.

Words of Muriel

Back to goal. “We knew how important it was to break that drought, what the fact of not scoring goals generated and taking that weight off with Lucho’s goal gave us enough peace of mind”.

Your position: “I have had the opportunity to play in different positions and always giving my best, contributing, giving my grain of sand. Against Bolivia I played only as a striker, it was complicated for me because of the Bolivian scheme, rigid, with many men in the center, the range of maneuver was limited, I had to get out of those lines. I felt comfortable. I would have liked to have had more possibility to find spaces”.

Venezuela: “It is a match that is played to the death, due to the rivalry that exists. Due to the knowledge of Professor Pekerman, who is going out to win, we expect a proactive Venezuela that is going to look for the match, like us.”

More rest than Venezuela: “They are always factors that can be used as advantages, we know that they have less time to rest, the trip from Argentina, when these types of games are played are things that take a back seat, for us the fact of playing this game has to be more than these situations, regardless of whether it affects them or not.”

“James and Quintero together?: “We have not been able to work on that game, I am convinced that the teacher has, and he has in his head how to face this game, I am sure that with two players like James and Quintero it generates a world of possibilities. Those feet from which so much magic comes out generate possibilities. We are happy to have them and see them play.”

SPORTS

more sports news