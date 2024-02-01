Luis Fernando Muriel is living a relationship of hate and love with him Atalanta Bergamo. The Colombian forward is not having the desired continuity in the team of the Italian Serie A and its departure could occur in the next few hours.

It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez, injured again? Worrying words from his coach in São Paulo

The gunner of Saint Thomas, Atlantic, This season he has played 17 games in the Italian league: he scored 2 goals and gave an assist. However, in many of those games he came on as a substitute and saw a handful of minutes in which he was unable to demonstrate his quality.

Media in Italy indicated that the relationship between Luis Fernando Muriel and Atalanta It is very close to completion. Divorce looms in the near future, because the coach Gianpiero Gasperini He has other priorities in that position and it seems that the Colombian has already completed his cycle in the 'Dea'.

As revealed by the journalist Matte Moretto, Orlando City presented an official offer for Muriel to close a transfer against the clock, the transfer market of the United States MLS It ends this Thursday around midnight.

We tell you: Lewis Hamilton paralyzes Formula 1: close to being Ferarri's new driver!

“Orlando City recently presented a first offer for Muriel. The clubs are discussing a possible last-minute transfer. The interest, in any case, would remain alive until June, when Muriel will be free,” he explained.

Orlando City has now presented a premium offer for Muriel. I club are discussing a possible last minute transfer. The interest, in any case, resterebbe vivo per giugno when Muriel sarà svincolato. https://t.co/64uBR499ak — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) February 1, 2024

If the transfer of the 32-year-old striker is not achieved, the entire team Florida I would wait until next June, when the contract is finalized. Muriel with Atalanta Bergamo.

Despite experiencing difficult times in the last two years, Muriel He has performed great feats wearing the 'goddess' jacket and has formed a lethal attack duo with his compatriot Duván Zapata.

You can also read: Cárdenas makes deep analysis after elimination: 'The learning will be significant'

At the moment, Luis Fernando Muriel He is the third top scorer in the history of Atalanta with 68 scores, only behind Duván Zapata with 82 and Cristiano Doni with 112.

Photo: Gabriele Menis. Efe

His goals allowed the Bergamasco team to qualify for the first time in its history to the Champions League to play against the best teams in the world. In 2020 they were very close to eliminating PSG in the quarterfinals.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO