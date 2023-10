Sunday, October 22, 2023, 07:41

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Luis Muñoz (Málaga, 26 years old) has not been in Cartagena for too long. Enough to pack your bags from San Pedro del Pinatar, settle in the Santa Ana residential area, soak up the city, get to know Parque Torres and take a walk with your family through the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers