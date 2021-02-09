Luis Muñoz is one of the great bets of the current Malaga project. One of those chosen to lead the growth of Sergio Pellicer’s team. His level so far is not being what he expected, but the player also attributes it to the expectations that he has aroused for some time now. This is how he evaluated his performance this course in Malaguista Area of ​​101 TV: “I look good. It is true that The best thing is not that I have lowered the level, but now they are asking me for more things, as a captain or as a player who has bet on me in the squad. But I have the same dedication, the same desire and the same illusion. There are games that turn out better or worse for you, but delivery, desire and sacrifice I still have the same as last year“.

The pivot, despite the bad streak of play and results, reduces the drama of the situation: “There are good and bad streaks. We know that we would like to be better at home and if we had been better off at La Rosaleda we would be talking about other things. We are touched but not sunk. When no points are scored, it is thought that we are going down, but the game the other day is more complete than against Alcorcón. However, we got the victory and this time it was not possible. Zaragoza had a round match. We fight for what we have to fight, we would like to play the playoff, sure, but we have to fight for 50 points which is the main thing “.

The defeat against Zaragoza has meant another jug ​​of cold water for Málaga’s dressing room, which hoped to continue the victory achieved in Alcorcón. “It is true that we are playing with this ambition to get the three points at home and it is not happening to us. Sunday’s game is the accumulation of nerves that the group has to get the victory at home. We are the first to want to change that luck, they made us three times and two were goals. We were not lucky, we had chances and we took 12 or 13 corners “.

Precisely, the set piece is another aspect that Málaga must improve as soon as possible, both defensively and offensively: “We have to be focused for 90 minutes. Last year we were a strong and tough team for that reason, they didn’t score us goals. When they don’t score, it’s very difficult for them to beat you. We are fitting a lot and that’s the main thing we have to correct“.

Luis Muñoz addressed other issues related to current Malaguista events:

Why don’t you shoot at the door more often from the front ?: “Maybe I have to loosen up more when it comes to those types of hitting. We are trying more than anything to open towards the band to look for many centers. Zaragoza was locked in and it was difficult to enter through the middle. I came out of a dribble and I thought that That was mine. My first goal as a professional with Málaga. I leave with a bad taste in my mouth because it was useless but I have already broken that streak, I have opened the can and I hope more come in and that we can score. I thought about celebrating a bit, after catching the ball quickly to look for the second goal … it was a short time that gives you to think, especially when you are losing and more at home. They take a shot on goal in the second half and we play almost everything the match in the rival area “.

Dedication of the goal: “More than anything for my family, who really wanted me to score a goal, and for my wife.”

Wave of homegrown players: “I knew that there are always good players in the Málaga youth academy and that is how it is showing. In difficult situations they are responding and it is something we Malaga citizens have to rejoice in. Having this youth academy it is easy for the team to improve a lot, that’s how we are seeing it : Juande, Ramón, Julio, Larrubia, Ismael, Benítez… they are all competing at a good level “.

Did you see yourself out of the team this summer ?: “He saw me a little but not because of me or the club, but because of the LaLiga problem and the salary limit. There were times when I was at home and said ‘I’m playing it a bit’. In the end I waited and the truth was that very happy”.

Were there many clubs waiting for your decision ?: “I had calls every two by three, my representative called me and I told him I wanted to wait and that I wanted to wait until the end and stay in Malaga. I spoke to them every day, they told me I was going to be an important player. I took The decision to stay here, I knew there were going to be bad times. “

Interest of Arnau and Oviedo: “It was one of them, it is true that there were other teams. I conveyed to my representative that I wanted to stay. I knew that Manolo was going to form a good group and that’s how it has been. People who compete, who have come to help and with ambition” .

How is the dressing room ?: “He’s screwed because we all want to win, get the three points at home. The main thing we talk about in the locker room is trying to get two consecutive victories, which will put us to fight and with great ambition.”

Which of the newcomers have surprised you ?: “Orlando and Escassi are two spectacular players, at the locker room level they make a lot of groups. Orlando off the field what he does is incredible. He encourages the team a lot, when someone is bad talks to him. That gives you a lot of motivation, having a partner who Every game encourages you, that makes people laugh. He knows how to speak, he is someone who has lived a lot. You must always listen to someone who has lived so much. As a player he is a show, he has an incredible gift of words. Every time he He talks, the whole locker room listens. Escassi is another equal person. On the field he helps a lot and outside, too. “

Line of five or four ?: “Each game is a world. If yesterday we had won with a line of five, we would have continued. Then we changed the system and the team was better, but each game has its game. These are things that the coach has to do. If it is five, out of five; if it’s four, out of four. I can’t get into that debate because it’s from the coaching staff. “

Pellicer ends contract: “I would renew him, the truth. After everything that has happened we already saw last year that it was not easy to enter the group as things were. Almost everyone had months that they owed us, the club was very unstable and they bet for him”.

Manolo Gaspar also ends in June: “Both Pellicer and Manolo, as well as the office people … this has not been easy to get ahead. I have lived day to day and every day things came out. It is not easy. To go out there, fight all and get this forward with the budget that they had … He should be told to sign on a napkin now. “