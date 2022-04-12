Luis Muñoz was the big news in Malaga’s training this Tuesday. The youth squad did part-time work with his teammates for the first time since he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at the end of September. Six and a half months later, the Blue and White midfielder once again shared work on the pitch with the group.

His reappearance, therefore, is getting closer and possibly will occur before the end of the season. In any case, there will be no precipitation and Luis Muñoz will only play again when he is in full condition. The qualifying situation of Malaga, with seven points of rent and the ghosts of relegation getting further and further away, does not invite forcing.

The main objective is for the youth squad to start the preseason at one hundred percent and once again become one of the banners of the 2022-23 project from day one.

In addition to Luis Muñoz, the presence in training of youth squad players Alberto Quintana and Víctor Olmo (left-back) also stood out. On the sidelines, the injured Lombán, Juande, Cufré, Jairo, Hicham and Chavarría continued for another day..