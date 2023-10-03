Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 12:37



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

This Tuesday, Murcian health professionals mourn the loss of a reference. Luis Muñoz, section head of the Emergency Service at the Virgen de La Arrixaca Hospital, died this Monday at the age of 64, a victim of cancer. “He worked tirelessly in the Emergency Department, becoming an essential part of our hospital and our community,” underline his colleagues, who also highlight “his unwavering dedication to caring for patients in critical situations; “It didn’t matter the time of day or the circumstances.”

Luis Muñoz was born in the province of Valladolid. He studied Medicine at the University of Murcia, and completed his residency at the La Arrixaca Emergency Service. He stayed there and developed his entire intense professional career there. Although cancer left him confined to a wheelchair, he continued to attend “clinical sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” because medicine was his great passion, and also teaching. “The MIR filled his sessions,” his colleagues remember.

«Luis was always willing to provide medical care of the highest quality and comfort to those who urgently needed it, and to the colleagues who continually consulted him. “His valuable work in the Emergency Service not only saved lives, but also provided hope in times of distress.” Dr. Muñoz was a pioneer in incorporating cardioversion into the Emergency Department to treat arrhythmias. He was also a reference in anticoagulant treatments and in the approach to cerebrovascular diseases in the emergency room.

«Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Luis Muñoz stood out as a person who radiated kindness and generosity; His warm smile and willingness to help others made him loved by all. He not only healed bodies, but also souls, by providing support and understanding to his patients in the most difficult moments,” his colleagues emphasize.