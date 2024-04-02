



05:24

The president of World Central Kitchen, Erin Sangre, deeply regretted the Israeli attack in which employees of the NGO of five different nationalities died, and assured that “it is not only an attack on WCK, it is also an attack on the humanitarian organizations that intervene in the most complicated situations where food is used as a weapon of war. We spoke about the legal consequences of the case with Luis Moreno Ocampo, former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.