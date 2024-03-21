President of the country invited him to form a government after the results of the March 10 elections were known

The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, appointed on Wednesday (20.mar.2024) the leader of AD (Democratic Alliance), Luís Montenegro, as the country's new prime minister. He will replace the leftist António Costa, from the PS (Socialist Party), who has governed since 2015. The inauguration should take place at the beginning of April.

The center-right coalition is formed by the Montenegro party, the PSD (Social Democratic Party) and by CDS-PP (Social Democratic Center – Popular Party) and PPM (Popular Monarchic Party). The AD won 80 of the 230 seats in the Assembly of the Republic, the Portuguese parliament. O P.S. got 78. He arrivesright-wing, won 50 seats.

Montenegro said during the campaign and confirmed after the elections that it would not make agreements with Chega. As a result, he will govern without having an absolute majority in the Assembly of the Republic, having to negotiate with the parties on each project and Budget that needs to be approved.

In notethe Presidency of the Republic said that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa recognized that the AD won the March 10 elections “in mandates and votes” and considered that the general secretary of the PS, Pedro Nuno Santos, “recognized and confirmed” who would be leader of the opposition when deciding to invite Montenegro to form his government.

When speaking to a journalist after a meeting with the Portuguese president, Montenegro said that he would present the names of his government on March 28 and that he should take office as prime minister on April 2.

The delay between the elections and the appointment of the prime minister was due to the votes of Portuguese people who live outside the country and elect 4 deputies. The counting of votes ended on Wednesday (20th March). Chega won 2 of the 4 seats. AD and PS got one each.

This year's elections were marked by Chega's growth. In the last election, in 2022, the party had elected 12 deputies. Now, the 50 seats won confirm the party as the 3rd largest political force in Portugal.

WHO IS LUÍS MONTENEGRO

The leader of the PSD, Luís Montenegro, is 51 years old. He has a law degree. He was elected deputy for the first time in 2002. re-elected 4 times (2005, 2009, 2011 and 2015), remaining in the Assembly of the Republic for 16 years.

He was leader of the PSD bench from 2011 to 2017. Part of that time covered the government of Pedro Passos Coelho, Prime Minister of Portugal from 2011 to 2015, a period in which the country faced serious economic difficulties and fiscal austerity measures.

When he left the Assembly of the Republic in 2018, Montenegro dedicated himself to his studies. She completed a postgraduate degree in personal data protection law and a course on management and leadership.

Read more: