He journalism is in mourning in Peru. The well-known communications man Luis Miranda Rodríguez died this Monday, May 1, in the middle of Labor Day, after unfortunately the boat in which he was traveling in the Callao sea capsized off the island of El Frontón. The journalist was traveling with 19 other people, who could be rescued alive.

YOU CAN SEE: Callao: journalist Luis Miranda dies after boat overturns near El Frontón island

Luis Miranda dies in tragic accident

This May 1, Luis Miranda, like thousands of Peruvians, decided to celebrate the holiday for the Labor Day doing a recreational activity. The press man left a port in Callao along with 19 other people in a boat to tour the Palomino Islands; However, after a few minutes, for reasons that are still under investigation, the boat in which he was traveling capsized in the sea.

It was learned that, as a result of the accident, Luis Miranda died, while 19 other people were injured.

Who was Luis Miranda?

Luis Miranda Rodríguez was a prominent Peruvian journalist. On his back there is a great journalistic career and he worked in various written media, such as El Comercio, El Mundo and Gestión. His talent led him to enter television and he worked at América Televisión, Latina, as well as at Panamericana TV. In the “Cuarto poder” program, his reports stood out for his great informative capacity and he earned a name among the Peruvian public.

Luis Miranda worked in “Cuarto poder” and met several celebrities. Photo: Facebook

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Chincha retires from Canal N!: journalist pauses and walks away from TV

The other facets of Luis Miranda

In addition to being a journalist, Luis Miranda also decided to address other facets in his life. He was a photographer and managed to exhibit his work “Murrup Project” and “The other face of VRAEM” in various places. He also decided to be a writer and wrote the book “The painter of Lavoes and other chronicles” in 2009.

Luis Miranda also worked as a writer. Photo: Andean

Luis Miranda’s family provides details of the accident

Hours after the death of Luis Miranda was known, his nephew Fernando Suglupe gave statements to the media and revealed that both he and the journalist were hired to provide recording services. The young man said that they were surprised by the rollover.

Juliana Oxenford mourns the death of Luis Miranda

The tragic death of Luis Miranda has shocked the Peruvian press. In this way, Juliana Oxenford said goodbye to her colleague with a heartfelt message on social networks.

“I can’t believe it, Luis Miranda (known as ‘Bear’ Miranda), a great reporter who worked in various media, including ‘Cuarto poder’, drowned today in a boat that capsized in Callao. My condolences to the family. How much pain! RIP”.

Juliana Oxenford on the death of Luis Miranda. Photo: Twitter

#Luis #Miranda #famous #journalist #died #boat #overturned #Callao