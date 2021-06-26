Deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) told Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate that the person President Jair Bolsonaro suspected when he learned of the allegations of irregularities in the contracting of the Covaxin Indian vaccine is the leader of the Government in Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR).

“It was Ricardo Barros that the president spoke. I don’t feel pressured to speak, I wanted to say it from the first moment, but you don’t know what I’m going to go through”, he said after being questioned harshly by Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and Simone Tebet (MDB-MS).

When he warned President Jair Bolsonaro of alleged irregularities in contracting the Indian vaccine Covaxin, the chief executive said it was the responsibility of a congressman. Miranda initially said that she did not remember the name mentioned by Bolsonaro when questioned by the commission’s senators.

“He [Bolsonaro] received us on a Saturday, because I claimed that the urgency was urgent, extremely urgent, due to the seriousness of the information brought by my brother to me. The President understood the gravity. Looking into my eyes, he said, “This is serious!” I don’t remember the name of the Parliamentarian, but he even mentioned a name to me, saying: “This is something for a guy”. I do not remember.”

Miranda said that the president undertook to send the accusations to the PF (Federal Police) so that the case could be investigated. The deputy sought out the head of the Executive after his brother Luis Ricardo Miranda, a civil servant at the Ministry of Health, warned of the excessive pressure he had been suffering from superiors to release the import of the Indian vaccine.

It was clear to the senators, then, that Miranda knew who the person named by the president was, but that he was refusing to report. He said that he will be persecuted in the Chamber and that he has already lost all his political spaces. He even got emotional at the CPI when he said what might happen after the revelation.

“You know that if I do that I will be persecuted, I have already lost my report on the tax reform that was a promise made by Congressman Arthur Lira to me, I have already lost all spaces, I have already lost everything I have, they ended my politics, what else do you want me to do?”

He continued, saying that he knows he will suffer attacks because he spoke of President Bolsonaro: “I don’t feel pressured to speak, I wanted to say it from the first moment, but you don’t know what I’m going to go through. For pointing out a president of the republic that everyone defends as a correct, honest person, who knows something is wrong, he knows something is wrong, he knows the name, he is who he is, and he does nothing for fear of the pressure that he can take it from the other side. What president is this one who is afraid of who is doing wrong, of who is embezzling public money from people dying of this fucking covid”.

continue reading