Federal Deputy Luis Miranda (DEM) shared a photograph of the shipment of 3 million doses of Janssen vaccine that arrived this Friday (June 25, 2021) in his profile on Twitter.

In the register, the deputy’s brother poses standing beside the boxes with the vaccine doses. Also in the text, Miranda thanks the US embassy for the donation.

In a previous publication, Miranda responded to Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who thanked the US donation.

