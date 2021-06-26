Deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) said that President Jair Bolsonaro “there will be a magic surprise” if you confront the version that you would have said that the evidence of irregularities in the contract for the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin would be “thing of [deputado] Ricardo Barros“. The declaration was given in interview to the website O Antagonist this Saturday (June 27, 2021).

In the conversation, journalist Diego Amorim asked if the deputy was not afraid that, in the next few days, his word would be against Bolsonaro’s. In response, Miranda stated that, “if he does this”, he will have to do “something a congressman should never do with a president. He will be very embarrassed, very“. here is the full of the excerpt.

The deputy also stated that he can prove the conversation he had with the president on March 20 this year, but that would be done “on the right time”. “The president cannot deny it because he knows what the truth is. Tomorrow comes a proof that will look ugly for him. You lost the elections if you say it’s a lie. And this proof can appear, said.

This is when Miranda sought out Bolsonaro with the contract and the request for payment of the vaccine, which showed signs of irregularity. About the meeting, the deputy stated that he had alerted the president that Need Medicines was “the same economic group that received drugs from the Ministry of Health and did not deliver”.

“I can prove that he listened to everything I said to him [na reunião de 20 de março]. He better not do that. It’s unnecessary, it’s crazy. If he does that, forget about 2022 because there will be an entire Brazil discovering that he lied. He hasn’t lied yet. He already admitted that we went there, that when we talked to him, he tried to correct it”, said in the interview.

The journalist also asked if Miranda had recorded the conversation with the president, but the deputy replied that there were 3 people in the room, including his brother Luis Ricardo Miranda (minister of health worker), who he, as deputy, would not record and that it was better to change the subject.

Miranda also said that “did everything” to avoid mentioning the name of Deputy Ricardo Barros in the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate on Friday (June 25, 2021) because he was not sure, since whoever brought the deputy’s name to him would have been President Bolsonaro himself. “In the absence of certainty, we have to do everything to avoid it, but all the senators were already saying his name inside“, said.

In the interview, the deputy stated that his impression of the episode is that Bolsonaro was upset to learn that there could be problems in one of his ministries, but he may have avoided insisting on an investigation to “keep the banner that there is no corruption in the government“.

“I feel that he was not combative so as not to break out a scandal within his ministry. Just for that. Not to say that in the Bolsonaro government, in the midst of a pandemic, corruption was taking place. I don’t think he’s the corrupter. The president’s biggest mistake is, to maintain the banner that there is no corruption in the government, he allows things to happen“, said.

