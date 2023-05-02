The news that he renowned journalist Luis Miranda passed away shocked not only viewers and Internet users, but also other communicators and colleagues in the media such as Juliana Oxenford or Ernesto Pimentel, who spoke through the social networks and expressed their condolences to the family of the press man. He, also a writer, died on the afternoon of May 1 after his boat capsized in the middle of the Callao sea.

Luis Miranda, a prominent Peruvian journalist, lost his life on May 1 in Callao. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast/Latina Twitter

What did Luis Miranda die of?

As previously reported, Luis Miranda died on May 1, Labor Day, when he left a port in Callao with 19 other people in a boat to visit the Palomino Islands. But from one moment to the next, for reasons that are still unknown, this transport vehicle capsized into the sea.

The 19 people who went with louis miranda were injured, while the journalist was the only one who died, as reported.

Juliana Oxenford and others mourn the death of Luis Miranda

With the news of the death of Luis Miranda, users, fellow journalists and other media figures commented on this tragic event.

Juliana Oxenford was no stranger to this and spoke on her own Twitter: “I can’t believe it, Luis Miranda (known as the ‘Bear’ Miranda), a great reporter who worked in various media, among them ‘Cuarto poder’, drowned today in a boat that capsized in Callao. My condolences to the family. How much pain! RIP”.

Juliana Oxenford on the death of Luis Miranda. Photo: Twitter

Paco Flores He was not far behind either and wrote on his social networks: “How sad to hear about the departure of Luis Miranda. A great journalistic chronicle on television and in writing. I admired him a lot. I had the honor of sharing pages with the ‘Bear’ in the book ‘El Perú en cuarentana'”. Goodbye, Luis. #RIP”.

For his part, Ernesto Pimentel mourned the death of the journalist with this message: “I embrace your great career, your unique vision of life and your passion for photography. God bless you and see you always.”

Ernesto Pimentel saddened by the death of Luis Miranda.

Channels say goodbye to Luis Miranda

‘Fourth power‘ reported on his Twitter account the death of Luis Miranda. “We regret to report the sensitive death of the journalist and former reporter for ‘Cuarto poder’ Luis Miranda (RIP). We send our heartfelt condolences to the family in the face of this irreparable loss.”

In the same way, Latina also mourned the death of the communicator.

Cuarto Poder announced the death of Luis Miranda. Photo: Twitter

Who was Luis Miranda?

Luis Miranda Rodríguez was a renowned Peruvian journalist with an extensive career, during which time he worked for large print media such as Gestión, El Mundo or El Comercio. In the same way, he worked at América TV, Latina and Panamericana TV. He was also a writer, in 2009 he published the book “The painter of Lavoes and other chronicles”.