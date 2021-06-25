As if the repercussion of the allegations that there are irregularities in the purchase of Covaxin were not enough, the way in which the Miranda brothers arrived at Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate, where they testified on this Friday (June 25, 2021) drew attention . the federal deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) entered Casa Alta with a bulletproof vest, which he had been wearing since leaving his residence in Brasília. He had a copy of the Bible handy.

His brother, the server of the Ministry of Health Luis Ricardo Miranda, came from the United States on the flight that brought 3 million doses of Janssen vaccine against covid-19.

He provoked a rush of journalists in the Senate when he arrived through the entrance to Annex 2, and not through the main entrance to the House, known as the hat shop.

Cameramen and photographers rushed to capture footage of their arrival. He entered the plenary 1 hour and 29 minutes after the beginning of the session.

With the resumption of work at the CPI, Luis Miranda and his brother swore to speak the truth, although the measure was not mandatory, as they attended as guests, not summoned.

“It’s because of my blood and my family that I’m here and with my family, nobody moves,” said the congressman.

In his opening speech, the deputy declared that, in the meeting in which he and his brother had presented the suspicions and evidence of irregularities to the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), on the afternoon of March 20, the president would have said that it would be “something” of “a parliamentarian”. Miranda did not name the congressman allegedly named by the president.

