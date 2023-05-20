Luis Miguel’s tour was already a massive success before the dates were announced. Just one publication on his networks aroused the illusion of his followers, who have monopolized thousands of tickets for his concerts in America in a few hours. The constant demand for tickets by an unrestrained public led the singer to extend his presentations from 44 to 60 dates, in which El Sol will cross the main cities of four countries: Mexico, Argentina, the United States and Chile. One month after the announcement, Luis Miguel has managed to exhaust the capacity in most of the appointments that will start on August 3. Only four dates do not have the sign of sold outat least, at the time of publication: Boston (Massachusets), Elmont (New York), Oklahoma and Indianapolis (Indiana).

A phrase has been tattooed on the minds of the thousands of Mexicans who have tried to purchase tickets online in recent days: “Welcome to the waiting room of cdmx of Luis Miguel: Tour 2023″. The reception was accompanied by the number of people who were in front of each user. In networks, they began to show the data, reflecting figures such as 459,987, more than five times the capacity of the Azteca Stadium (which has 87,000 seats). The large number of users caused the official page of Luis Miguel to have technical failures, which made it difficult to purchase tickets (after the first sale, each user was able to purchase a maximum of four tickets). At the physical ticket offices, the tour translated into the hundreds of people who packed the lines. Tickets sold out the same day they went on sale.

Banco Santander, which published two exclusive pre-sales for its clients in Mexico, also gave an account of the overwhelming success of the tour of the interpreter of guilty or not. The deal has managed to get the bank’s name on Twitter trends twice, and they’ve managed to double the number of Santander cards for new customers (although they haven’t made the number public). “The bank has been processing record levels of payments with Santander cards, both in yesterday’s pre-sale and today’s, without interruptions,” they pointed out last Tuesday in a statement. “Our current customers are very pleased that Santander has this long-awaited pre-sale,” they point out to this newspaper from Santander.

Furor in Argentina

The announcement of Luis Miguel’s tour also revolutionized Argentina, a country where he has a legion of unconditional fans. In less than 24 hours, the 100,000 tickets put up for sale were sold out and it was necessary to add new dates. In total, the Mexican singer will offer ten recitals between August 3 and 18 at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, the record for an artist in that space inaugurated in 2019.

The high ticket prices did not discourage the followers of the Mexican interpreter in Argentina, who have been waiting for a new visit to the country for four years. During his previous tour, Luis Miguel dazzled the public in his performances in Buenos Aires and in other large cities in the country, such as Córdoba.

The success of the series about El Sol de México on Netflix renewed the idyll with its most faithful followers and added new ones who want to meet one of the Latin American icons of romantic songs in person. That revival nostalgic is fueled by the great boom in attendance at concerts in Argentina after the pandemic. In the last two years, several public records have been broken, especially when the guests are foreign artists.

Luis Miguel’s announcement came on April 19, after keeping fans in suspense since February, when he shared a post with a short writing: “Luis Miguel, tour 2023.” The photograph went viral in just a few minutes, and a few months later, the El Sol communication team exalted his figure through a letter. “Talking about Luis Miguel is talking about one of the most important and influential artists in music in Spanish, who has received countless awards.”

The interpreter of The unconditional He will return to the stage after four silences (his last concert was in November 2019). On August 3, she will go up on stage again, and she will do so at the Movistar Arena, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. After this performance he will have another 59 presentations. El Sol wants to shine again after its last tour marked by controversy: delays, half songs and even a few drinks too many.

