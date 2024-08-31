Ciudad Juarez.– The Civil Protection Directorate reported tonight that it was the team of singer Luis Miguel that made the decision to cancel the concert, to avoid unnecessary risks.

Sergio Rodríguez, head of the department, reported that Civil Protection and the “Sol” team evaluated the weather situation and it was they who made the decision to postpone the concert and reschedule it for this Saturday at 9 p.m.

The singer and his musicians will spend the night in the city, where years ago Luis Miguel made his first appearance on a local television station singing “La Malagueña.”

The singer is on the international tour Luis Miguel Tour 2024 and was scheduled to perform at the Juárez Vive stadium. However, rain prevented his performance and they are offering both a refund of the cost of the tickets and the use of them for this Saturday.