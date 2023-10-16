Luis Miguel and Michelle Salas. GETTY / RR SS

The model Michelle Salas has gotten married and the most repeated question has already been resolved. His father, the singer Luis Miguel, attended the ceremony in exclusive Italian Tuscany. The artist has taken a short break in his tour to fly to the Il Borro estate, in Arezzo, where Salas married Venezuelan businessman Danilo Díaz. Magazine Hello! USES has confirmed that the Mexican artist even accompanied his daughter to the altar, with whom he has had a very complicated relationship and whom he did not recognize until she was 18 years old.

The link between Salas and Díaz has been taking center stage in the tabloid press for weeks. In addition to the exclusive Dolce & Gabanna dress worn by the bride, all the specialized magazines insisted on the same question: would Luis Miguel, after so many years of absence, attend the wedding? The singer had his first daughter with actress Stephanie Salas, a member of one of the great entertainment families in Mexico and granddaughter of Silvia Pinal, in 1989. However, that same year in a program with Verónica Castro, the artist denied that would have been a father: “Oh my God, am I a dad now? They don’t know what to invent anymore, it’s okay. Not that I know, not that I am aware, no. “They haven’t notified me of anything.”

This rejection haunted El Sol for years. Michelle Salas grew up within the Pinal dynasty, the great diva of Mexico, until at the age of 16 she broke her silence with the magazine Who and ended the rumor: she was Luis Miguel’s daughter. “I no longer want to be pitied for being the unrecognized daughter of Luis Miguel, when he knows that I exist, I don’t ask for a life, I just want him to give me five minutes to explain his reasons. Tell me what happened and that’s it,” she said then. It would still take the artist two more years to officially recognize her, in 2008. Just at that time, his two children were born, Miguel and Daniel Gallego, whom the singer had with the actress Araceli Arámbula, from whom he separated in 2009 and who accuses him of not pay child support.

Since then the relationship between father and daughter has been growing. In 2016, Michelle Salas said in an interview with Univisión that she had inherited “spontaneity” and “sense of style” from her father, in 2019, to questions from Windowing, described the bond with his father as “wonderful.” However, the two have always been very jealous of his privacy.

The model, who studied Fashion Design in New York and has a beauty brand, sold the exclusive photos of her wedding to Vogue magazine. In the magazine the three dresses that she wore during the days of the ceremony appear, as well as images of her with her mother and her sister Camila Valera. But no sign of Luis Miguel. It was the magazine Hello! USES who confirmed that the singer had been the best man at the wedding, had also accompanied his daughter on the last stretch to the altar and had been sitting in the front row, along with his partner, the model Paloma Cuevas.

Luis Miguel, 53, is immersed in a tour of Latin America and the United States after years away from the stage. He arrives in Mexico on November 14 in Monterrey, and then has seven consecutive dates at the Arena in Mexico City. All tickets have been sold out for months.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country