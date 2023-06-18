It seems that the life of Luis Miguel more and more is better, proof of this is due to the fact that his father-in-law Victorian Valencia He has already approved the romance he has with his daughter dove caves who could be the woman who spends her life finding out next to the mexican singer.

It was through Europa Express, where Victoriano Valencia gave a few words where he mentioned liking Luis Miguel, because he not only sees his daughter happy, but also the Sun, who already had a relationship in the past with the former bullfighter, because his father Luis Rey attended the events he offered.

“So she is very happy, I noticed that she is very happy, it was time for her to be happy because she had been living alone for her daughters for three years,” said the father-in-law of Luis Miguel who has been characterized as a very protective father with Paloma Cuevas.

Paloma Cuevas next to her father/Instagram

For those who don’t know, last week Luis Miguel attended a wedding with Paloma Cuevas in Paris and they were officially seen, something that Aracely Arámbula’s ex has rarely let us see, because his private life always takes care of it, it’s because of that which is an enigmatic figure in the midst of show business.

Another of the things for which Paloma Cuevas causes a stir is because she has managed to dominate the interpreter of The Girl in the Blue Bikini, who always lasts very little with her girlfriends, but things with the businesswoman are also very serious.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp