The record company Warner Music Group would aim to take advantage of the success of the premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series. That is why he would be planning to release material from the Mexican singer this new year.

As revealed by the journalist Luis Magaña in his column in El Universal, Luis Miguel would have been working for a year and a half on a production that was interrupted by the arrival of the pandemic. According to its sources, the health crisis caused the ‘Sol de México’ to abandon the project. However, due to the legal commitments he has with the company, he would be obliged to finish the album within the established deadlines.

“The possibility of compiling boleros that the idol likes was evaluated; as they say, that idea excited him and he even delivered two models, with a theme by Roberto Cantoral and another by Armando Manzanero, but then it was the pandemic vacation and he forgot, ”Magaña wrote in his column.

Without a doubt, the Netflix series starring Diego Boneta has fueled interest in the singer’s career. Even this week, Luis Miguel himself celebrated on his social networks that he had become the Mexican artist with the most downloads on Spotify, reaching 5,000 million. Particularly noteworthy is the song “Now you can leave”, which has been reproduced more than 278 million times on the music platform.

As if that were not enough, the organization of Pollstar Awards nominated him in the category of best Latin singer of the decade, where other music stars such as Gloria Trevi, Marc Anthony or Ricky Martin are also located.

Luis Miguel, latest news

