‘Luis Miguel’ the series premiered three seasons in Netflix and had to Diego Boneta as protagonist. This original streaming production is one of the most acclaimed and successful, which is why the actor became the star of the moment; However, a couple of years have passed since the last installment was seen and the story closed. What happened to the artist after his applauded passage through the ‘Big Red N’ program? In the following lines we tell you more details.

Luis Miguel: what about Diego Boneta?

Born Diego Andrés González Boneta, the Mexican artist began acting at a very young age. Some of his first appearances in film and TV date back to the early 2000s, with productions such as ‘Alegrijes y rebujos’, ‘Misión SOS’, ‘Rebelde’ and more. However, it was with ‘Luis Miguel’ when he reached his true peak of popularity.

After that, we have not seen him again in any series or movie, but this does not mean that he has completely stopped working, since he recently launched himself as an entrepreneur: he launched his tequila brand called ‘Defrente’. As for his time in acting, he is already preparing his new projects, which will be the biopics of Paco Stanley and Fidel Castro.

What did Luis Miguel say to Diego Boneta?

In case you don’t know, Luis Miguel had a cameo in the Netflix series. For such a moment, Boneta had the opportunity to exchange words with “El sol de México”.

“I saw him on the set of Baby’O when he did his cameo and I was in character. We take a photo together. She stared at me for moments and said: “How handsome I am,” Boneta said.

