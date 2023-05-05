The sale of tickets for the Luis Miguel Tour 2023 has already begun! A few months after starting his tour of Latin America and the United States, many fans seek to attend the event to see their favorite artist on stage. In this note we will tell you where to buy tickets for the concerts of “El Sol”.

Where to buy tickets for the Luis Miguel Tour 2023?

The Luis Miguel Tour 2023 will take place in Argentina, Chile, the United States and Mexico. Therefore, the tickets will be sold in the respective certified modules in each country.

Argentina: Movistar Arena official page.

Chili: Ticket Point.

USA: Ticketmaster.

Mexico: not yet specified.

Likewise, in record time, tickets in Argentina and Chile were sold out, so the interpreter of “When the Sun Heats Up” decided to open more dates for these countries.

New dates for Argentina and Chile on the Luis Miguel Tour 2023. Photo: capture/Instagram/Luis Miguel.

Luis Miguel Tour 2023: how much do tickets cost?

For Argentinathe price of the tickets varies from the base price of 22,000 pesos to the highest amount of 75,000 Argentine pesos.

In ChiliTickets range between 66,760 and 376,630 pesos, while Banco de Chile customers will be able to access a 20% discount on the final price.

In a different way, in USA the final cost of the tickets changes with respect to the space where the concert will take place. This amount can go from $91 to $4,770 for a site at the venue.

In the case of MexicoThere is still no news on how much the tickets will cost.

Luis Miguel expands on an international tour, where, in some countries, tickets are already sold out. Photo: diffusion.

What are the dates for the Luis Miguel Tour 2023?

The international tour of “El Sol”, produced by Cárdenas Marketing Network (CMN) and Fénix Entertainment, begins on August 3 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and ends on December 17 in Jalisco, Mexico.

Argentina:

August 3, 4, 6, 8, 9 and 12 in Buenos Aires

Chili:

August 21,22,25, 28 and 29 in Santiago.

USA:

September 15, 16 and 17 in Nevada.

September 20, 21, 27 and 30 in California.

September 23 in Los Angeles.

September 28 in Arizona.

October 5 in Chicago.

October 6 in Indiana.

October 8 and 22 in New York.

October 13 in Miami.

October 15 in Florida.

October 18 in Boston.

October 20 in Washington.

October 21 in New Jersey.

October 26 in Oklahoma.

October 28, November 4 and 5 in Texas.

October 29 in Dallas.

November 2 in Houston.

Mexico:

November 15 in Monterrey.

November 21, 22 and 24 in Mexico City.

November 30 in Querétaro.

December 2 in Aguascalientes.

December 4 in San Luis Potosí.

December 6 in Guanajuato.

December 8 in Puebla.

December 10 in Oaxaca.

December 12 in Veracruz.

December 15 in Michoacán.

December 17 in Jalisco.