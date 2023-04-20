CDMX.- In previous days Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, the ‘Sun of Mexico’, advanced to his fans that he would give good news, this Wednesday, April 19, the speculation of a wedding with Paloma Cuevas ended by confirming the dates for his new world tour.

It was on his verified Facebook account that he posted the video that you will see later with the full list of concert dates and venues.

He Luis Miguel Tour 2023 will start on August 2 in Buenos Aires, argenitnaon the 21st of the same month he will arrive in Santiago de Chile, later he will travel to the United States with presentations in Phoenix, Chicago, New York, Miami, Washington and other cities.

It will be until November 15 when the ‘Sun’ arrives in Mexicowith Monterrey as his first date, on the 21st, 22nd and 24th of that month he will be in Mexico City, on the 30th the inhabitants of Querétaro will be able to listen to him live.

Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, León, Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Morelia and Guadalajara completed the List of cities in the Republic that will have the presence of the interpreter of hits such as ‘La incondicional’, ‘The girl in the blue bikini’, ‘Now you can leave’ and many more.

Luis Miguel in Mexico 2023:

Monterrey November 15

CDMX November 21

CDMX November 22

CDMX November 24

Queretaro November 30

Aguascalientes December 2

San Luis Potosi December 4

Leon December 6

Puebla December 8

Oaxaca December 10

Veracruz December 12

Morelia December 13

Guadalajara December 17

If you are interested in knowing where, how, from when and what is the Ticket prices to see Luis Miguel on his 2023 Tour, stay tuned for DEBATE. So far there is no information about it, but it is expected that they will be on sale at Ticketmaster.