This weekend, the 'Sun of Mexico' took over the National Stadium to enlighten his Peruvian fans with his undisputed talent on stage. Luis Miguel arrived in Lima as part of his '2024' tour, which caused delirium among the attendees, who enjoyed his powerful voice and dances full of energy and sensuality.

How was Luis Miguel's concert in Lima?

The clock showed 8:00 pm and the audience was ready, with their hearts in their hands, to see the Mexican performer shine on stage. He did not want to make his longed-for fans wait any longer, so, after a brief account of his extensive career was projected on the venue's screens, the popular 'Luismi' took the stage at 8.15 pm, accompanied by a sun that illuminated the background. 'Don't blame the night' was the song with which he opened the show to applause and shouts.

'Love, love, love', 'Suave', 'Guilty or not' and 'I need you' continued after the initial success to the delight of the public.

The beloved 'Micki', based on charisma, sexy hip movements, an elegant suit and an extremely careful voice, never ceased to captivate the fans who sang and recorded every moment to remember it in posterity as perhaps one of the best days of their lifes.

With the blessing of the 'Sun of Mexico'

In the middle of the show, while the stadium was illuminated with purple lights, a couple of lovers got engaged, swearing eternal love and with the performance of 'We are boyfriends' as a background.

A couple got engaged at Luis Miguel's concert. Photo: Rosario Rojas/La República

“We are really excited. “I had planned for months to ask her hand here and now, as the song says, we are already boyfriend and girlfriend,” expressed Daniel, a fan in love.

luxury tributes

The show continued its course while the atmosphere continued to be filled with love. Luis Miguel did not have an opening act, but he did have luxury companions thanks to technology. He sang a duet with Frank Sinatra and made his own a song by the incomparable Michael Jackson.

The show was coming to an end, but it couldn't end without the singer paying tribute to his beloved Mexico. Therefore, to the rhythm of the 'Mariachi Party', 'Luismi' walked around the stage showing his costume change. He left the formality of the suit to change to a half-open black casual shirt to give way to 'La bikina' and 'La media Revolución'.

At 9.45 pm, the show ended with its most representative songs 'The girl in the blue bikini', 'La unconditional', 'Now you can leave' and 'Isabel'. Meanwhile, some balls floated in space.

Luis Miguel sang a duet with Michael Jackson at his concert. Photo: Rosario Rojas/ La República

After an hour and a half of presentation, the 'Sol de México' said goodbye to its audience with 'When the sun warms', under the sound of a luxury orchestration.

He didn't need to say a word to make his fans vibrate. His songs spoke for him, as the public is accustomed to.

Luis Miguel delighted his fans at his first concert in Lima. Photo: Rosario Rojas/La República

“He delighted us with all his songs as he knows how to do. Very happy to see my idol”, “A success, the sun is beautiful. Unforgettable”were some of the reactions.

Luis Miguel took over Peru again and, although he has not left yet, his soon return is already eagerly anticipated.

