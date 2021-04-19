This April 19, Luis Miguel turns 51 with the secrecy of his private life, especially in recent years. The extensive artistic career of ‘Sol de México’ has made it one of the most important references in the history of Latin music.

It is known that Luis Miguel currently resides in Miami, Florida, where he has remained since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in 2020, inside his yacht U and accompanied by his brother Alex, according to the Vanity Fair media.

The celebrity’s birthday has coincided with the euphoria of his fans, unleashed by the premiere of the second season of his biographical series, this Sunday, April 18, through the Netflix platform.

The first part of the production narrates the beginnings of Luis Miguel and his way to stardom, from the arrival of his parents Luisito Rey and Marcela Basteri to Mexican lands until the disappearance of his mother, one of the hardest episodes in the biography of the famous .

In the second installment of Luis Miguel, the series features two parallel timelines. On the one hand, viewers enjoy the artist in his youth, while at the same time they get to know the artist’s perspective in his maturity, very sure of his career, but with emotional voids.

Diego Boneta, an actor who plays Luis Miguel in the Netflix production, has confessed to feeling a connection and complicity with the Puerto Rican-born star. “I got to meet him and spend quite a few hours with him, which for me was incredible, the privilege of being able to meet, talk to him, bounce things back and me as an actor absorb every movement. It was very special and something that we treasure very much, “he told the Aztec program Ventaneando.

“What helped me the most were things he said to me and nothing else for me; He said to me ‘Diego, this is what I comment on to you, it is not for the series, it is not for you to get anything, this is for me to help you with your interpretation’ and they are things that I will take to the grave, because that gave rise to a certain complicity ”, added Boneta.

Aracely Arámbula could sue Luis Miguel

Actress Aracely Arámbula, who was a partner of Luis Miguel, revealed that she could take legal action against him, since she has not given the pension of the children they have in common, since the end of 2019.

“It is well known that since the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, Mrs. Arámbula takes full charge of the expenses of all the activities of her children,” declared Guillermo Pous, lawyer for the ‘Chule’.

Luis Miguel, latest news:

