The premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel’s series is this Sunday, April 18. The long wait that exceeded 1,000 days is over for fans of the ‘Sun of Mexico’, and it is that the Netflix streaming platform brings a new installment of the life and legacy of one of the greatest representatives of Latin music.

In this second part will deal with youth and the musical boom of the Mexican divo, that began in the 90s. A time marked by great achievements that he made together with his representative and friend Alejandro Asensi, which allowed him to shine on stage and add a great fortune. However, while he was successful in his career, his personal life tied to his family did not enjoy the same heyday.

In the preview presented you can see those dark moments that Luis Miguel went through, from deceptions, robberies and even separations. To this plot is added the figure of his mother, Marcela basteri. Many fans wonder if this presentation will know what happened to her mother and if she will appear in the series.

Will we know what happened to Luis Miguel’s mother in the second season?

What happened to the mother of the ‘Sun of Mexico’? It is the unknown that thousands hope to know in the next eight chapters of the series in its second part. However, so far it is not known if she will appear in the series or if it will finally be known how she died.

Most likely Marcela basteri has passed away, and about its fatal outcome there are several theories. For example, there are those who claim that the woman was murdered, and by none other than Luis Miguel’s father through an intermediary. Others maintain that Marcela drowned under the influence of drugs.

Javier Leon Herrera, author of the fictional biography, he told Infobae: “Unfortunately, Marcela passed away. Due to the investigation I have more or less located the date of death in the last quarter of 1986, in Spain ”.

She appeared in the chapter 10 of the first part, in an asylum in Italy, a moment that shocked the followers, because he also met his son. For this new installment it is very likely that the scene will no longer be represented. This could be because Luis Miguel almost never mentions her and for many years he has been estranged from his maternal family.

What happened to Luis Miguel’s mother?

The woman who gave life to the ‘Sol de México’ did not have the ending that many probably imagine. She died more than thirty years ago, the exact place nobody knows. But speculation about the tragedy is that she was murdered by a policeman paid by Luis Miguel’s father, it was also said that she drowned, as she suffered from depression and used drugs. Others say he probably died in a madhouse far from Mexico.

No theory was proven and the artist does not speak on the subject. The truth is that he stopped interacting with his maternal family and apparently decided that time to heal is a hard episode in his life.

When is Luis Miguel 2 released?

The second part of Luis Miguel’s story brought to the screen arrives this Sunday, April 18 at 7:00 pm (Mexican and Peruvian time). According to the dynamics of this season, a chapter will be presented every Sunday and it will be eight days.

Schedule of the premiere of Luis Miguel, the second season series

The debut hours for the rest of the world are:

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19)

Where to see the complete series of Luis Miguel?

The second season of the series, based on the life and work of the Mexican artist Luis Miguel in his youth and adulthood, is you can watch on the Netflix streaming platform. Its premiere is this Sunday, April 18.

