The past of the ‘Sol de México’ is mixed between success and fragments marked by sadness, many of them still unresolved. His life full of uncertainties and golden times was taken to the cinema in 2018. After more than two years of absence, Netflix brings the second part of the story of Luis Miguel. A new season full of mysteries in which fans hope, at last, to know the truth.

Among the stories that are released this Sunday, April 18, is that of his younger brother, Sergio Gallego Basteri. He was the last son of Marcela Basteri and Luisito Rey, who distanced himself from the popular artist and died in 1992.

As it became known, the representation of Sergio will give a stir to the development of the plot about the Mexican singer. Why did they stop being so close and distance themselves completely? Next we will tell you what is known about the story of the artist’s “lost brother”.

Luis Miguel’s hidden brother

Although the singer tried to keep his private life as far away from scandals as possible, details were always leaked. Much of its secrets will be seen in the second season of the series, but not all. The story that happened with his brother Sergio Gallego is one of them. The popular singer’s family was not the most united, but quite the opposite, to such an extent that ‘Luismi’ had to fight for the possession of Sergio, which later did not give the expected results.

At the moment, very little is known about the youngest of the Gallego family, but his residence has been located in Spain. The Mexican press reported widely on the legal battle that Luis Miguel made for the custody of Sergio after the death of his father. It was at this moment that Sergio Gallego Basteri he moved to Mexico to be under the care of people close to the artist.

What other dramas happened while the ‘Sol de México’ grew like foam in the music industry? Everything will be revealed from Sunday April 18.

Who is Luis Miguel’s hidden brother?

Sergio Gallego It is the third and last fruit between Luisito Rey and Marcela Basteri . He was born in 1983, when the marriage was not having the best time. At that time, Luis Miguel was 14 years old and released his hit “Decídete”, the theme and title of his third studio album.

After the family breakdown, Marcela with her son Sergio left for Italy. His whereabouts were not known for a long period until he reappeared in Spain to formalize the divorce. After the arrangements, the little boy was left in the custody of his father, a Spanish national, and returned to Mexico.

It is then when Luisito Rey (Luis Gallegos Sánchez) meets Yolanda Mingo. When Gallegos died, Mingo was left in the care of his stepson Sergio. By that time it was already said that the mother, Marcela Basteri, was dead. At that same time, Luis Miguel was triumphing in his career and the dispute over the possession of his younger brother began between the stepmother, his brother Mario and Miguel himself.

From that moment, little Sergio would not have a fixed whereabouts, so Luis Miguel finally decided to welcome him in Mexico where his paternal grandmother, Maricarmen Gallego, was.

‘Luismi’ took care of his brother’s financial expenses until he was 18 years old. The last public evidence of Sergio Gallego was in 2019. Photo: broadcast

Luis Miguel wanted his younger brother not to go through the same situation as him. Thus, he decides to send him to Boston, United States, with the intention of studying law, but this did not materialize. Finally, the singer determined to no longer continue with the support of his relative when he turned 18 years old and they distanced themselves. Sergio was not known for a long time, until in 2019 he appeared in the spotlight when he was 38 years old.

What will we see of Luis Miguel’s hidden brother in season 2?

According to the preview, what can be seen about the life of Luis Miguel’s younger brother is the hard stage they had to live after the separation of their parents and the death of Luisito Rey, who was also a singer.

The lawsuits that Miguel undertook to save his brother from a life that the singer had already suffered and that he was not willing to allow the same to happen. Since his father for many years saw in the artist a trophy to earn money, many times he was exposed to thefts that he himself repeatedly manifested.

The separation of both will also be seen when Sergio comes of age. All this and other hard experiences that the Mexican divo went through will be portrayed in the cast that returns renewed with new figures.

When is Luis Miguel 2 released?

The second season of Luis Miguel, the series premieres this Sunday, April 18 through the Netflix streaming platform.

Schedule of the premiere of Luis Miguel, the series, second season

The expected debut of the series will be in Mexico on Sunday, April 18 at 7:00 pm This new installment will take place one day before the 51st birthday of the popular ‘Sol de México’. In Peru, the premiere can also be seen from 7:00 p.m. m. Next, know the schedule for the rest of the countries.

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19).

Where to see the second season of Luis Miguel?

The second season of the series, dedicated to the life of the Mexican artist Luis Miguel in his adulthood, is you can watch on the Netflix streaming platform.

Its premiere is this Sunday, April 18.

