A few days after the premiere of Luis Miguel, series 2, let’s review what happened and how the story of The sun of Mexico in 2018, the year Netflix launched the first season.

Summary of Luis Miguel, the series, season 1 by chapter

When the sun heats up (1×01)

In this first episode we not only see Micky’s childhood, but also how Luisito Rey pushed him to music and the concerns of his mother, Marcela Basteri. So too, it appears Mariana yazbek, one of the singer’s great loves.

The malagueña (1×02)

The tension between Luisito Rey and Marcela continues to grow, but they decide to make a truce when Micky makes his television debut.

I don’t live without you (1×03)

The relationship between Luis Miguel and Mariana turns bad, a situation that Luisito takes advantage of. It is disclosed that Hugo López is chosen as his new manager and the singer asks that his father stop being his producer.

Guilty or not (1×04)

In the episode, we see how the relationship with Mariana begins to be a problem for Micky’s career, so Hugo asks him to keep it a secret. Stephanie Salas (Sofi), mother of Michelle, her first daughter, appears.

Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas for their biographical series. Photo: Netflix

The girl in the blue bikini (1×05)

In this installment, ‘el Sol’ appears accompanied by El Burro Van Rankin and Roberto Palazuelos. The group goes to a car race and they have an accident. Meanwhile, financial problems begin to raise doubts about Luisito Rey.

Mom, Mom (1×06)

Here is the friendship between Cadet Tello and Luis Miguel. The two meet while the artist receives training at a military college to learn about responsibility.

The unconditional (1×07)

The economic problems, derived from the life of excesses that Luisito Rey leads, take their toll. The singer learns that his father evaded taxes and that he has money in various banks around the world.

Someone Like You (1×08)

Separated from his son, Luisito Rey starts a new label. While Luis Miguel seeks to solve his money problems, he begins an affair with Issabela Camil.

All the love in the world (1×09)

Luis Miguel starts looking for Marcela, his mother. His life becomes more hermetic and the press is increasingly behind him. Rey Music goes bankrupt.

Make up your mind (1×10)

One of the most important moments in Luis Miguel’s career comes: his collaboration with Armando Manzanero. On the other hand, ‘the Sun’ distances himself from his friends.

Marcela (1×11)

With a penniless Luisito Rey, Luis Miguel discovers that the woman he went to visit in a hospital is not his mother. You can also see his concert in Luna Park, where Luis Miguel sang to his mother.

Don’t talk to me anymore (1×12)

It is revealed that Luis Miguel was not born in Mexico and his career is threatened. Also, Isabella finds out about the singer’s daughter. On the other hand, Marcela faces Luisito Rey; both seen in Spain. It was the last time she was heard from.

You can’t leave me like this (1×13)

Luisito Rey’s health worsens, which motivates Luis Miguel to meet him again. The artist sees him in the hospital, he asks about his mother, but his father dies.