Netflix is ​​a few hours away from premiering season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series, the new episodes will show the drama and the problems that existed around the life of the ‘Sol de México’.

Thousands of people are anxious about what will be seen in the second part and, to calm its subscribers, Netflix premiered the trailer of the show last Tuesday, March 23, which gives us some clues of what we can see.

What will happen in season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series?

According to Diego Boneta in an interview in Mexico, the second part of the series will have stories that few know, but that will catch the public immediately.

“It will possibly be better than the first. There is so much information that very few people know, especially about his childhood. There are no books, there is nothing about that stage, “said the actor.

As for the plot, the series should give more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel. Recall that at the end of season 2, the plot was closed with the singer receiving more details about her from the hand of his manager, this in the middle of the death of his father who did not want to tell him where he is.

According to the trailer, one of the first details of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series it will be the success that the singer continues to reap. His presentations and concerts will increase his fame and fortune.

Likewise, one of the most important events in the life of the ‘Sol de México’ will be shown: his duet with Frank Sinatra. Another passage will be his presentation at Madison Square Garden and his arrival at the Grammys for his album Aries.

When is Luis Miguel 2 released?

In the trailer shared by Netflix in social networks it was confirmed that the new episodes of Luis Miguel 2 They will be available from April 18, 2021.

Opening time of Luis Miguel 2 in Peru

The series that will be available on Netflix’s virtual platform will have a total of eight chapters that will be launched every Sunday from 7:00 pm (Peruvian time).