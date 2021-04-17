Luis Miguel, the series, caused great fury among Netflix users for showing the singer’s life and rekindling the passion for the ‘Sol de México’. Now that we have seen him rise to stardom, the new episodes will delve into both his personal life and problems with his family and closest friends.

The second season premieres on April 18, and fans couldn’t be more excited about the direction the characters will take in the story. In that sense, we share with you the faces that will star in this new installment.

Who is who is the second season of Luis Miguel?

Michelle Salas (Macarena Achaga)

Luis Miguel’s own daughter has one of the most important roles in his life. “Why didn’t you see me for 11 years?” She asks before becoming a woman who doesn’t need anyone else.

Mauricio Ambrosi (Fernando Guallar)

He is one of the protagonist’s best friends. Not only did she support him during the most difficult years of his life, but he also assumed a special role within Aries, a company that would manage the singer’s career.

Sergio Basteri, young (Axel Llunas)

In the new season, we will see the youngest stage of Luis Miguel’s younger brother. We will see how Uncle Tito tries to turn him into an artist, following in the footsteps of Luisito Rey.

Patricio Robles (Pablo Cruz Guerrero)

Luis Miguel’s manager after the death of Hugo López in December 1993. The new representative, at that time, was the one who achieved the meeting between Luis Miguel and Frank Sinatra.

José Pérez (Juan Ignacio Cane)

When .Luis Miguel was at the peak of success, José was one of his closest assistants. He is involved in the fight that would cause the distance between ‘the sun of Mexico’ and El Burro Van Rankin.

Unlike the other characters, Azucena is a fictional character created especially for the series. She will have a close and real relationship with Luis Miguel, regardless of the obstacles involved.

Mariah Carey (Jade Ewen).

Possibly the most important woman in Luis Miguel’s life after his mother. Their relationship marked a before and after in the singer.

What will we see in the second season of Luis Miguel?

“Told in two timelines and with a plot that will explore the difficulties Luis Miguel faced in balancing his family and professional life, this second part will be composed of eight chapters available every Sunday at 7:00 pm,” Netflix revealed in a statement. .