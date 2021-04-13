In 2020, Netflix announced that season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series would arrive in that year, but, following the actions of other productions due to the pandemic, streaming changed the premiere for 2021.

A few days after the return of the bioseries, let’s review the most striking moments in the history of El sol de México.

What we must remember for Luis Miguel, series 2

Between April and July 2018, Netflix presented its bioseries dedicated to the artist, which featured the singer himself. In the chapters, we saw not only his beginning in the world of music, but also how his father, Luisito Rey, influenced his career.

With scenes that led us to see how his childhood and adolescence were, Luis Miguel the series also exposed the first loves of ‘El Sol’, the photographer Mariana Yazbek, Isabela Camil (Erika) and Sophie, a character based on Stephanie Salas, mother of his daughter Michelle.

The fate of Marcela Basteri

During all the chapters, we saw how the relationship between Marcela and Luisito Rey was not the best. She even separated from her husband so that her children can have a life away from the cameras.

By the final minutes of the series, the artist is seen saying to his dad: “If you feel any love for me, tell me where my mom is”, to which his father replies: “You already know where he is.” After this, Luis Gallego dies.

The Mossad and Luis Miguel

After this scene, the manager of ‘El sol’ arrives at the hospital and hands him an envelope. “This is the result of the Mossad investigation. Micky, they found your mother, ”he says. With this phrase the first thirteen chapters of the show are closed.

Luis Miguel, the season 2 series arrives this April 18 on Netflix.